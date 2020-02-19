Seven arrested during sex offender compliance check in northern Santa Barbara County

Seven parolees and probationers — including five from Santa Maria — were arrested Tuesday on various violations during a multi-agency sex registrant compliance operation spanning several cities across northern Santa Barbara County.

Santa Maria Police Sgt. Jesus Valle said approximately 40 law enforcement officers from several local, state and federal agencies searched the residences of 21 parolees and probationers in 20 different locations in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Guadalupe and Los Alamos.

The purpose of the operation was to verify that sex registrants remain in compliance with their registration requirements, Valle said. California law requires that people convicted of certain sex crimes register with their local police department within five days of their release into the community.

