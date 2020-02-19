Seven arrested during sex offender compliance check in northern Santa Barbara County

Seven parolees and probationers — including five from Santa Maria — were arrested Tuesday on various violations during a multi-agency sex registrant compliance operation spanning several cities across northern Santa Barbara County.
Santa Maria Police Sgt. Jesus Valle said approximately 40 law enforcement officers from several local, state and federal agencies searched the residences of 21 parolees and probationers in 20 different locations in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Guadalupe and Los Alamos.
The purpose of the operation was to verify that sex registrants remain in compliance with their registration requirements, Valle said. California law requires that people convicted of certain sex crimes register with their local police department within five days of their release into the community.
Those who were searched are either on probation or parole for sex-related crimes, although some of them aren't registered sex offenders, Valle said.
Seven people were arrested for either parole or probation violations, including two who have pending charges for additional crimes, including possession of child pornography.
Those arrested include five men from Santa Maria: Robert McGuire, 44; Oscar Macias, 47; Jaime Sherburne, 48; Michael Machado, 59; Andrew Cisneros, 28; and one transient, William Garcia, 53.
Information on registered sex offenders is maintained by law enforcement in the California Sex and Arson Registry database.
Valle said the department isn't releasing the details on the identity of the seventh person due to limitations on information in the database related to the severity of the violation.
Some registrants have a "no post" clause, which Santa Maria Police officials cite as the reason they do not disclose that information, while others have a "full disclosure" clause, according to Valle.
Tuesday's operation included the Santa Maria Police Department, California State Parole, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and Probation Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.