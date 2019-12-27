You are the owner of this article.
Semitruck carrying live chickens involved in collision on Hwy 166

Two semitrucks, one carrying live chickens, collided on Highway 166 on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 166 and Old Sierra Madre Road, 27 miles east of Santa Maria, said CHP Officer Craig Carrier. 

One semitruck carrying about 500 chickens overturned on the highway, Carrier said. 

No injuries were reported, he said, adding it wasn't clear if any chickens perished in the incident. 

The owner of the truck arrived on scene after the crash to retrieve the chickens, Carrier said. 

