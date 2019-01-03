A second teen has been charged in connection to the Nov. 2 shooting death of a Santa Maria man on West Bethel Lane, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Carlos V., age 17, now joins his co-defendant Augustin F. (who was charged in November), to face criminal charges in Santa Maria Juvenile Court. The last names of both Carlos and Augustin have not been released due to their ages.
Santa Maria Police officers discovered Morales Robles, 37, in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane at 11:32 p.m. Nov. 2. Morales Robles was pronounced dead at the scene, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
While investigating Morales Robles' death, officers received another disturbance call in the 1900 block of South Ybarra Avenue around 12:07 a.m. Nov. 3. Responding officers found two more victims who also had reportedly sustained gunshot wounds. Those unnamed victims were taken to the hospital, treated for their injuries and released.
Police later located and detained three male juveniles, arresting one -- Augustin -- on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, discharge of a firearm causing death and gang enhancements.
The District Attorney's charges filed Thursday against Carlos include murder, along with two counts of attempted murder in connection to the Nov. 3 shootings of the two unnamed individuals. Attached to those counts are special allegations of use of a firearm, as well as allegations that the reported offenses were committed in association and to benefit a criminal street gang.
Due to Carlos' age, the case must first be filed in Santa Maria Juvenile Court.
After a continuation of the case Thursday, Carlos is set to appear again Jan. 18 for further arraignment, at which time county probation officials will submit their findings and recommendations. Attorneys then will continue the case again or pick a hearing date to address whether the case should be moved to adult court.
Augustin's case returns Jan. 16 to the Santa Maria Juvenile Court, when both the prosecution and defense will pick a date to argue whether his case should be transferred to Superior Court, where Augustin could face much harsher penalties if tried as an adult.
Probation officials submitted their report last month to Juvenile Court Judge Arthur Garcia on the possibility of transferring Augustin's case to adult court.
Both juveniles' cases come in the wake of Proposition 57, passed by voters in 2016, that eliminated the power of prosecutors to directly file a juvenile's case to Superior Court.
Under the measure, transfer hearings now give the judge power to determine whether or a minor accused of a serious crime should be tried as a child or an adult. In making a decision, the judge weighs the sophistication of the crime, socioeconomic factors and psychological problems against the age of the defendant.