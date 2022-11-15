A second suspect has been arrested in the shooting of two teenage girls in their car in early October, a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman said Tuesday.

Dominic Joseph Leal, 18, of Santa Maria, was arrested without incident at his home, where a search warrant was subsequently served and resulted in the discovery and confiscation of multiple firearms, said Det. Sgt. Todd Logan.

Leal was booked into North County Jail in Santa Maria on suspicion of attempted murder and was being held in lieu of $1 million bail, Logan said.

