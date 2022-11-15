A second suspect has been arrested in the shooting of two teenage girls in their car in early October, a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman said Tuesday.
Dominic Joseph Leal, 18, of Santa Maria, was arrested without incident at his home, where a search warrant was subsequently served and resulted in the discovery and confiscation of multiple firearms, said Det. Sgt. Todd Logan.
Leal was booked into North County Jail in Santa Maria on suspicion of attempted murder and was being held in lieu of $1 million bail, Logan said.
Previously, on Nov. 1, police arrested a 15-year-old boy, who was admitted to Santa Maria Juvenile Hall also on suspicion of attempted murder.
The arrests came following an investigation into a shooting at Vine and East Jewel streets where two males fired multiple gunshots into a vehicle occupied by two girls, ages 17 and 18.
Both girls were struck by gunfire, suffering serious injuries, and were transported to a hospital for treatment.
The two assailants fled on foot, but detectives working the case first identified the 15-year-old and then Leal as suspects in the shooting.
A motive for the shooting has not been revealed, but Logan said detectives are continuing the investigation.