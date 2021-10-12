Two schools were locked down Tuesday as Santa Maria Police officers served a search warrant at a residence on Meehan street in connection to a shooting that occurred a month earlier in a separate location of the city.
Officials requested the lockdown of Battles and Bill Libbon elementary schools as officers searched the apartment in the 700 block of Meehan Street around 10 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa.
The lockdown was requested as a precautionary measure while the warrant was served. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 10:45 a.m.
The warrant was served in connection to a shooting that occurred Sept. 5 in the 1600 block of North Bay Avenue, where officers responded to a call of shots heard but did not locate any victims, according to Flaa.
Santa Maria Police officials continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Zackary Robbins at 805-928-3781, ext. 1361.