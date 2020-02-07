School officials say no threats made against Tommie Kunst Junior High; student remarks exacerbated by social media

Officials at Tommie Kunst Junior High on Friday blamed social media for exacerbating a remark between students that prompted a Santa Maria Police investigation into alleged threats of violence made against the middle school.

Santa Maria Police detectives became aware of the threats Thursday night but later determined they were not credible, according to school Principal Barbara Jones.

The investigation started after a student made a general, verbal threat to another student, according to Maggie White, spokeswoman for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

Jones said a student overheard two male students sitting in class having a conversation in which one student allegedly said, "Just don't come to school tomorrow."

At no point in the conversation was there mention of a gun or weapon, Jones added, yet the comment apparently was taken out of context and posted to social media later that night.

At approximately 10 p.m., Jones was notified by Santa Maria Police detectives, who interviewed the two students at their homes.

