School officials say no threats made against Tommie Kunst Junior High; student remarks exacerbated by social media
School officials say no threats made against Tommie Kunst Junior High; student remarks exacerbated by social media

Tommie Kunst Junior High School

Santa Maria Police detectives investigated an alleged threat of violence made against Tommie Kunst Junior High School but later determined it wasn't credible. School officials said the incident stemmed from a remark from a student on Thursday that was exacerbated by social media. 

 Dave Minsky

Officials at Tommie Kunst Junior High on Friday blamed social media for exacerbating a remark between students that prompted a Santa Maria Police investigation into alleged threats of violence made against the middle school. 

Santa Maria Police detectives became aware of the threats Thursday night but later determined they were not credible, according to school Principal Barbara Jones. 

The investigation started after a student made a general, verbal threat to another student, according to Maggie White, spokeswoman for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. 

Jones said a student overheard two male students sitting in class having a conversation in which one student allegedly said, "Just don't come to school tomorrow."

At no point in the conversation was there mention of a gun or weapon, Jones added, yet the comment apparently was taken out of context and posted to social media later that night. 

At approximately 10 p.m., Jones was notified by Santa Maria Police detectives, who interviewed the two students at their homes.

The school's superintendent also sent out a notification to board members and staff, Jones said. 

A 13-year-old student was identified by the Santa Maria Police as the person responsible for the alleged threat, said spokesman Sgt. Paul Flores, adding no one was arrested.

Detectives are working alongside school officials to investigate the incident, Flores said. 

"There really was never a threat other than what social media produced," Jones said. "It got enhanced when it didn’t need to be enhanced." 

On Friday morning, Jones notified parents there was no imminent danger. She also made an announcement to the school to reassure students and staff that that campus was safe. 

Jones called the incident "troubling" and praised Santa Maria Police for the department's quick response. 

School officials have launched their own investigation into how the student's comments were blown out of proportion. Jones added there most likely will be consequences for the students involved but did not give specifics. 

Public Safety Reporter

