Santa Ynez Valley Union High School was vandalized multiple times over the weekend of Dec. 7-8 with spray-painted symbols and wording, including one tag that included a Nazi swastika, Principal Mark Swanitz confirmed.
The tagging, which Swanitz said occurred between 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday, was documented immediately by the school and removed by the maintenance staff by 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
A comprehensive review of security camera footage did not turn up any suspicious activity, Swanitz said.