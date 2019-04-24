A Santa Ynez resident has been elected president of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse’s board of directors.
Sara O’Shaughnessy was chosen to succeed Richard Kline, who was elected chairman of the board.
She has served on the board since 2013, the past two years as vice president.
A local businesswoman, O’Shaughnessy grew up in the Santa Ynez Valley and graduated from UCSB with honors, a posse spokeswoman said.
She spent 20 years in the publishing and advertising business in Southern California, running West Coast advertising sales for various national magazines, most recently Field & Stream.
Eleven years ago, she moved back to the Santa Ynez Valley from Newport Beach with her husband and daughter.
The Sheriff's Benevolent Posse is a nonprofit organization that helps fill Sheriff’s Office needs not funded by the county budget, including protective vests, night-vision goggles, specialized weapons, drug- and explosives-detecting dogs and dive team equipment.
