Santa Ynez man arrested in Lompoc for alleged gun, drug violations

A search warrant related to an ongoing narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a Santa Ynez man at a Lompoc hotel Wednesday on suspected gun and drug violations, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

During the search warrant service, Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives contacted 18-year-old Dillon Spoor and 21-year-old Moret Houston, both of Santa Ynez, at a hotel in the 1100 block of North H Street, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

When detectives contacted Spoor, he removed a gun from his waistband and tossed onto the seat of a nearby vehicle, but the gun turned out to be a replica, Zick said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}