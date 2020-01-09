You are the owner of this article.
Santa Ynez man arrested in Lompoc for alleged gun, drug violations

Santa Ynez man arrested in Lompoc for alleged gun, drug violations

 Dave Minsky

A search warrant related to an ongoing narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a Santa Ynez man at a Lompoc hotel Wednesday on suspected gun and drug violations, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

During the search warrant service, Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives contacted 18-year-old Dillon Spoor and 21-year-old Moret Houston, both of Santa Ynez, at a hotel in the 1100 block of North H Street, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

When detectives contacted Spoor, he removed a gun from his waistband and tossed onto the seat of a nearby vehicle, but the gun turned out to be a replica, Zick said.

Detectives searched the hotel room and allegedly discovered Spoor in possession of a loaded, unregistered semiautomatic handgun along with cocaine and marijuana, Zick said.

Cocaine was allegedly found in Houston’s pocket, and she was released at the scene with a citation, Zick added. 

Spoor was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a firearm without a serial number and possession of marijuana for sale. His bail was set at $50,000.

