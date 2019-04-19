A Santa Maria woman allegedly violating probation terms and avoiding arrest was apprehended and her baby taken into protective custody Tuesday by the AB 109 Compliance Response Team, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
Child Welfare Services notified the team March 20 that the agency was trying to locate Sylvia Virgen, 35, wanted on a no-bail warrant for violating probation.
Reports said Virgen’s 6-month-old baby was at risk of abuse and neglect, so the agency asked the team for help locating the child, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Agency officials were concerned that Virgen’s lack of a stable residence and the possibility she was using substances while evading arrest were placing her infant in danger, Hoover said.
The Compliance Response Team launched what Hoover called “an exhaustive investigation” into the location of Virgen and her child and Tuesday afternoon tracked her to the 600 block of North Curryer Street.
Virgen was arrested without incident as she was walking and carrying her child, who was not injured, Hoover said.
The team released the baby to Child Welfare Services, and Virgen was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the no-bail warrant.