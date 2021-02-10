A Santa Maria woman recently pleaded no contest to DUI-related charges in a vehicle collision that seriously injured two people in October 2020.

Ana Torres Garcia, 26, appeared on Jan. 29 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria, where she entered her plea on a charge of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, causing injury. She also admitted to a great bodily injury enhancement, according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore.

The enhancement makes the charge a violent offense and a felony strike against Garcia. Andrew Jennings, Garcia's attorney, did not respond to an email seeking comment.

As part of a plea deal, Garcia will receive a sentence of 270 days in County Jail and three years of probation, although she is eligible for good time credits, which could reduce her time in jail, Whitmore added. Garcia's sentencing hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 11.

Garcia was arrested in connection to a two-vehicle injury collision that occurred at 1:45 p.m. Oct. 2, 2020, near the intersection of South Depot Street and West Enos Drive, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Herminio Rodriguez. He said an investigation later showed Garcia caused the collision.

Upon arrival on scene, officers located two vehicles with significant front-end damage.

Two victims in one vehicle, identified as Warlito and Aurelia Manzano, suffered moderate injuries and were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to Rodriguez.

Garcia, who was the driver of the second vehicle, also was taken to Marian hospital, where she was arrested upon displaying signs of alcohol intoxication. After police were able to get a warrant to obtain a sample of Garcia's blood, it was found to have an alcohol content of 0.12%, according to Whitmore.