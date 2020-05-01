Santa Maria woman found dead in structure fire reported on West Carmen Lane

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A woman was found deceased Friday in an apartment fire reported on West Carmen Lane, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at an apartment complex in the 200 block of West Carmen Lane shortly before 12:45 p.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Michael McGehee.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from a bottom-floor apartment, where they discovered the victim dead inside, said Santa Maria Fire Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg.

Her cause of death is being investigated, along with the cause of the fire.

The rest of the building was searched by fire personnel, but no one else was found. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was contained inside the apartment unit where it started, according to Clayburg, who added the building sustained smoke damage.

Three fire engines, a truck and a battalion chief responded to the scene, along with a Santa Maria Police patrol unit.

