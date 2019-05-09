A Santa Maria woman found in possession of a controlled substance and several license plates was arrested Tuesday in Orcutt, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
At approximately 10:20 p.m. May 7, a sheriff's deputy assigned to the Santa Maria station observed a woman who appeared to be going through donated items behind the Goodwill store in the 3400 block of Orcutt Road.
The woman, identified as 37-year-old Erica Woolum, of Santa Maria, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of transporting/selling methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle registration fraud, petty theft, misappropriation of lost property and prowling.
According to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, the deputy made contact with Woolum, who was found to be in possession of more than 5 grams of packaged methamphetamine and several license plates. Her vehicle also was determined to be unregistered.
Woolum was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on $30,000 bail.