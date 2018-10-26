Santa Maria Police have confirmed that a bank robber who targeted a Wells Fargo on Friday in Santa Maria is wanted in connection to three other robberies in San Diego County.
The suspect, dubbed "The Flip Bandit," has a $5,000 award for his arrest from the FBI and the Bank Robbery Task Force.
Santa Maria Police officers received reports just before 10:30 a.m. Friday of a bank robbery that had just occurred at Wells Fargo in the 1400 block of South Broadway. Upon arrival, officers began looking for the suspect, a 6-foot-tall, white male believed to be in his 60s and wearing a baseball cap, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.
According to initial reports from emergency dispatch, the suspect reportedly escaped with over $10,000.
Mengel noted that the suspect, who appeared to have acted alone, didn't brandish any weapons or show any violent behavior during the robbery but said "details of what specifically occurred during the robbery are still being sorted out." He added that officers have yet to confirm the exact amount of cash taken during the incident, but said it was "a significant amount of money that was reported [stolen.]"
Police estimate that about 20 patrons were inside the bank at time of the alleged robbery.
The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot, Mengel said. Officers searched east and west of the shopping center on South Broadway for the suspect, then expanded their search to neighborhoods around the center.
After looking at surveillance tapes and searching the internet for bank robberies that had occurred around the state in recent weeks, Santa Maria Police officials sent images of the Wells Fargo suspect caught on surveillance tape to the FBI in San Diego. Officials then received confirmation it was the same suspect wanted out of San Diego County.
In each of his robberies, the Flip Bandit reportedly donned a hat and sunglasses to cover his face, then showed the teller a note demanding money from the bank, according to the FBI.
Santa Maria Police still are seeking additional information from the public and will continue reviewing video camera footage from surrounding businesses and neighborhoods.
"Technology plays a very important role in these investigations," said Mengel, who noted that officers were on scene for about two hours to process the crime scene.
The bank reopened to the public at 2 p.m. Friday.
According to the FBI, on Sept. 11, the Flip Bandit robbed a Wells Fargo bank located at 5522 Balboa Ave. in San Diego. Then, on Oct. 6, he reportedly robbed another Wells Fargo bank on 276 N. El Camino Real in Encinitas, and on Oct 16, he allegedly robbed a third Wells Fargo bank at 961 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.
After the Oct. 16 robbery, the suspect was observed fleeing the scene in a black 2018 Nissan Sentra that had no license plates.
Mengel said Santa Maria Police officers will continue working with the San Diego Police Department, San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the FBI in an effort to catch the suspect. He also noted Friday's bank robbery was the first in Santa Maria in over a year.
