Santa Maria Valley residents mingle with law enforcement officers and firefighters Tuesday at Rotary Centennial Park, where the Santa Maria Police Department, Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth sponsored the National Night Out celebration.
Santa Maria Valley residents mingled with law enforcement and firefighting personnel Tuesday evening as part of National Night Out, a celebration of police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie that brings police and neighbors together under positive circumstances in cities all across America.
The Santa Maria Police Department, Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc. presented the free event, which included the Guadalupe Police Department, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Rotary Centennial Park, where a variety of informational booths were set up.
Law enforcement, emergency medical response and firefighting vehicles were also parked throughout the area, and a robotic land rover greeted people as they arrived.
Members of the public got a chance try on SWAT vests and gear, sit astride the Police Department’s BMW R1200RT patrol cycles and the California Highway Patrol’s Harley-Davidson freeway fliers and climb inside an armored vehicle.
Kids could also practice rounding up stray stuffed dogs with Animal Services Department equipment, play carnival-style games, get creative with arts and crafts activities and snag some honorary badges and other swag from firefighters and police officers at the community fair that also supports the fight against crime.
Free refreshments were provided while a DJ kept things livened up against a backdrop of music.
Several bikes of various sizes, backpacks and gift cards were also raffled off during the event.
National Night Out, usually celebrated on the first Tuesday of August, was launched by the National Association of Town Watch in 1984, when 2.5 million people in 400 communities across 23 states participated.
Today, 38 million people in 16,000 communities in all 50 states celebrate by hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events.
The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department provided arts and crafts, games and inflatables at
Photos: Santa Maria Valley National Night Out event
The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department provided arts and crafts, games and inflatables at
