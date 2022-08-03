Santa Maria Valley residents mingled with law enforcement and firefighting personnel Tuesday evening as part of National Night Out, a celebration of police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie that brings police and neighbors together under positive circumstances in cities all across America.

The Santa Maria Police Department, Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc. presented the free event, which included the Guadalupe Police Department, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Rotary Centennial Park, where a variety of informational booths were set up.

Law enforcement, emergency medical response and firefighting vehicles were also parked throughout the area, and a robotic land rover greeted people as they arrived.

Photos: Santa Maria Valley National Night Out event

