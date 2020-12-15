You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria trio pleads not guilty to using 'shell' residence in $390K Medi-Cal fraud scheme
alert top story

Santa Maria trio pleads not guilty to using 'shell' residence in $390K Medi-Cal fraud scheme

  • Updated

Two women and a man from Santa Maria pleaded not guilty last week to fraud-related charges in which they’re accused of using a California home to collect more than $390,000 in state medical benefits over more than a decade while living in Nevada. 

Seferino Hernandez and Eden Bautista, both 59, and Thelma Pedroche, 62, appeared via Zoom before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Patricia Kelly on Dec. 7 and entered their pleas to the charges, including presenting a false Medi-Cal claim and criminal conspiracy.

Additionally, Bautista and Pedroche each received an enhancement accusing them of stealing more than $100,000 in taxpayer-funded benefits.

Specifically, Hernandez, Bautista and Pedroche are accused of fraudulently collecting funds from January 2005 to December 2016 for the state's in-home support services program, which allows non-medical personal care for elderly and disabled individuals in their own homes, instead of long-term care facilities, according to court filings.

Prosecutors allege that Pedroche was the “ring leader,” although she is not listed on any IHSS documents, but was receiving proceeds from Bautista via bank account transfers to care for Pedroche's brother-in-law, Eduardo Pedroche.

The case is perceived as unusual because similar charges involve doctors who fraudulently bill insurance companies or when the defendant continues to collect IHSS payments even after the patient has died, according to J. Jeff Chambliss, Pedroche's attorney.

“The public policy behind IHSS is to keep people in homes with families and not have them institutionalized, which was met in this case,” Chambliss said. “There’s no dispute that [Eduardo] was provided good care in Santa Maria or out of state. That was Judge Voysey’s overarching point.”

The three were originally charged in May 2019, although the case was dismissed Nov. 3, 2020, due to “gaps” in proof, but was refiled on Nov. 12, 2020, according to Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Stephen Wagner.

In addition, Voysey did not find there was evidence that the three defendants were advised of the program’s eligibility rules.

A patient is allowed to spend up to 60 days outside the home of the IHSS care provider, although the District Attorney could not prove how much time Eduardo spent in Las Vegas, according to Michael Scott, Pedroche’s attorney.

"The family member divided his time with family in Santa Maria and Las Vegas," Scott said. 

The investigation began as early as September 2014 when Pedroche’s relative filed a confidential Medi-Cal complaint stating that Eduardo was actually living at Pedroche’s Las Vegas home and being shuttled to Hernandez’ home in Santa Maria, allegedly for the purposes of making it appear that he lived in California, court documents show.

A Department of Social Services worker visited Hernandez’ home following the complaint and allegedly found evidence the home was used as a shell residence to meet the requirement that IHSS care be administered in California.

The visit was followed by a search warrant served on the home and another Santa Maria residence listed as Eduardo’s address, although the person living in the second location at the time never heard of him, according to records.

Attorney William Gamble, who represents Bautista, declined to comment on the case.

The three defendants are scheduled for a preliminary hearing setting at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2021 in Superior Court in Santa Maria.

Download PDF Pedroche 995
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News