You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Santa Maria traffic stop leads to arrest for meth, firearm

Santa Maria traffic stop leads to arrest for meth, firearm

{{featured_button_text}}
Marco Vidal Torres Gonzales

Torres Gonzales

 Contributed Photo, Santa Maria Police Department

A Santa Maria man was arrested Friday on drugs and firearms violations when members of the Santa Maria Police Department Special Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Stowell Street.

Marco Vidal Torres Gonzales, 19, a passenger in the vehicle, was allegedly in possession of a loaded .22-caliber revolver, additional ammunition for the firearm, a quantity of methamphetamine and a methamphetamine smoking pipe, a police sergeant said.

Torres Gonzales was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.

0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News