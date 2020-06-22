Santa Maria traffic stop leads to arrest for meth, firearm

A Santa Maria man was arrested Friday on drugs and firearms violations when members of the Santa Maria Police Department Special Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Stowell Street.
Marco Vidal Torres Gonzales, 19, a passenger in the vehicle, was allegedly in possession of a loaded .22-caliber revolver, additional ammunition for the firearm, a quantity of methamphetamine and a methamphetamine smoking pipe, a police sergeant said.
Torres Gonzales was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.
