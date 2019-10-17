A Santa Maria teenager charged with second-degree robbery was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria.
Daniel Hernandez Garibay, 18, was arrested after an incident Jan. 24 in Santa Maria in which he took the victim's cellphone, according to his attorney, Bill Redell.
Garibay initially received a criminal gang enhancement, since he was accused of committing the robbery for the benefit of a gang, although that charge was later dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Garibay faced a maximum of five years for robbery, along with an additional 10 years for the gang allegation, but his sentence was negotiated to two years in exchange for a guilty plea.
You have free articles remaining.
He also received 240 days of credit toward his sentence.
In addition to serving prison time, Garibay must submit a DNA sample and pay restitution, which has yet to be determined, along with a $600 restitution fee.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is fighting to oppose a subpoena by attorney Tom Allen, who represents Edgar Cordova in a alleged Mexican Mafia extortion case.