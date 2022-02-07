A 17-year-old from Santa Maria was killed in a shooting Friday night in the Town Center's parking structure, according to Santa Maria Police officials who are investigating the incident.
Police received several 911 calls reporting the shooting just before midnight on Friday. Responding officers contacted several individuals at the scene and located a 17-year old with a fatal gunshot wound.
As officers gathered information about the event, they also determined that a 24-year-old Santa Maria female had been struck by gunfire and left with significant but nonlife-threatening injuries, according to the department.
While police have not confirmed the identity of the decedent, family members on social media have identified him as Alexis Mendoza Raymundo. A GoFundMe also has been set up for the family.
Anyone who was at the location when the gunfire occurred is strongly urged to contact Santa Maria Detective Seth Hall at 805-928-3781, ext. 1308.