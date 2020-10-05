You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria teen identified as possible Lake Nacimiento drowning victim
alert

Santa Maria teen identified as possible Lake Nacimiento drowning victim

Fourteen-year-old Jonathan Barrueta of Santa Maria was identified by San Luis Obispo County sheriff's officials on Monday as the possible victim of a drowning at Lake Nacimiento on Sunday.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a possible drowning near the resort ramp area of Lake Nacimiento, where witnesses reported Barrueta was swimming with his family when he suddenly appeared to be in distress and went under the water at about 2 p.m., according to spokesman Tony Cipolla. 

After a search, divers from the sheriff's search and recovery team located Barrueta's body in 12 feet of water at about 3:30 p.m., according to Cipolla. 

An autopsy is planned for this week to determine the manner and cause of death, he added. 

0
0
1
8
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News