Santa Maria teen identified as possible Lake Nacimiento drowning victim

Fourteen-year-old Jonathan Barrueta of Santa Maria was identified by San Luis Obispo County sheriff's officials on Monday as the possible victim of a drowning at Lake Nacimiento on Sunday.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a possible drowning near the resort ramp area of Lake Nacimiento, where witnesses reported Barrueta was swimming with his family when he suddenly appeared to be in distress and went under the water at about 2 p.m., according to spokesman Tony Cipolla.
After a search, divers from the sheriff's search and recovery team located Barrueta's body in 12 feet of water at about 3:30 p.m., according to Cipolla.
An autopsy is planned for this week to determine the manner and cause of death, he added.
