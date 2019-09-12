{{featured_button_text}}
A Santa Maria teen in possession of a loaded firearm was arrested Thursday for his involvement in a robbery last month, police said. 

Cristian Adrian Chavez Sandoval, 18, participated in a robbery Aug. 24, Santa Maria Police Lt. Mark Streker said.

During his arrest Thursday, he was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. 

Sandoval was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a loaded firearm and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. 

No further information was provided about the robbery.

