A Santa Maria teen in possession of a loaded firearm was arrested Thursday for his involvement in a robbery last month, police said.
Cristian Adrian Chavez Sandoval, 18, participated in a robbery Aug. 24, Santa Maria Police Lt. Mark Streker said.
During his arrest Thursday, he was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.
Sandoval was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a loaded firearm and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
No further information was provided about the robbery.