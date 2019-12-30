Santa Maria Spearmint Rhino strip club included in $3.65M federal class action settlement

Despite that, according to the lawsuit, the dancers were required to pay significant “house fees” and pay a portion of their tips back to employees not eligible to receive them, including managers.

Additionally, the plaintiffs accuse Spearmint Rhino of requiring them to pay for expenses related to their jobs, such as wardrobe requirements; failing to provide them with itemized wage statements; and failing to pay them on time.

The lawsuit lists defendants Spearmint Rhino Consulting Worldwide Inc., Midnight Sun Enterprises Inc. and The Spearmint Rhino Companies Worldwide Inc., which is based in Nevada.

The defendants agreed to pay the settlement amount to dancers that “provided nude, seminude, and/or bikini entertainment” for customers between Oct. 30, 2017, through the date of the settlement’s preliminary approval, according to the lawsuit.

Of the $3.65 million, according to the lawsuit, $75,000 will go to the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency; $10,000 will be split among the four originating plaintiffs as incentive payments for bringing the lawsuit; $912,500 will go to attorney’s fees; and approximately $2.6 million will be put in a fund to be paid to class members who submit a claim.