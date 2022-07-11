The Santa Maria man who died in a July 2 shooting on Main Street has been identified by police officials as Navy veteran Gerald Lynn Williams.
Williams, 55, died after being shot at 9:24 p.m. in the 200 block of East Main Street, in front of Louie B’s Bar, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Russ Mengel.
Mengel said first responders, including police, firefighters and paramedics went to the scene and provided immediate aid to Williams before transporting him to a local hospital, where he died.
Officers who arrived on scene noticed an adult male, identified as 27-year-old Ron Tutay, of Washington, sitting on the sidewalk, a short distance away from the victim, according to Mengel.
A man died following a shooting Friday night, after Santa Maria Police responded to a 911 call and found the man injured in front of Louie B's Bar, according to officials.
As officers questioned him, they found cause to arrest him on drug-related violations, Mengel said. After officers gathered additional information and physical evidence at the scene, they arrested Tutay on suspicion of murder.
Tutay was booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of murder, illegal possession of a firearm and drug charges. A bail amount wasn’t listed.
Tutay on Wednesday made his first court appearance and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing setting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, before Judge John McGregor in Superior Court of Santa Maria.
Anyone who has additional information important to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Oscar Corral at 805-928-3781, ext. 2243, according to Mengel. Mengel added that this is Santa Maria's fourth homicide of 2022.
Echo Vets nonprofit spokesman Steve Baird confirmed that Williams was staying at Camp Flores, a stable living home for veterans located at 400 W. Church St.
Baird said Williams came to Santa Maria from Washington state in 2018 seeking better living conditions. Williams was originally from the South and enlisted in the Navy in the 1980s, becoming a culinary specialist, according to Baird.
He served just over eight years, from 1985 to 1994, and deployed overseas at least once and then reenlisted before leaving active duty while stationed in Puget Sound. Friends of Williams said he served on the USS Samuel Gompers (AD-37).
“When he came to us, we picked him up,” Baird said. “The Sheriff’s Office called and said they had a vet in need. We came and grabbed him.”
Luis Gomez, a Marine Corps veteran in Santa Maria, got to know Williams very well and said that he was known as “the Rancho dancer.” He earned the name for his slick dance moves he’d put on for the bowlers at Rancho Bowl, near Donovan Road and North Broadway. Everybody there recognized Williams, according to Gomez.
“He was a dancing fool!” Gomez said. “He would dance to anything man, all the hip-hop songs, even the new ones.”
Gomez added that Williams also had a quiet side to him but was a generally happy man. Both Baird and Gomez said Williams was not a confrontational person.
Once the body is released by the Sheriff’s-Coroner’s Bureau, Baird said that he and several veterans from Echo Vets will take custody of Williams and escort his body to Dallas, Texas, where his daughter lives.
“Williams was the Rancho dancer," Baird said. "He had a life."