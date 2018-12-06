A Santa Maria man was arrested Tuesday after reportedly exposing himself in front on a grocery store in Orcutt.
At about 4:20 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Public Safety Dispatch Center received a call from a woman reporting a male subject exposing himself in front of an Albertsons located in the 1100 block of East Clark Avenue. The subject was reportedly inside a marked work truck, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies assigned to the Santa Maria sheriff's substation arrived in the area to search the parking lot for the suspect but were unable to find him, according to the Sheriff's Office. Further investigation revealed that the suspect was found to be a registered sex offender with prior convictions for the same violation --indecent exposure.
The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Richard Kenneth Hunter, of Santa Maria.
On Wednesday, sheriff's deputies went to Hunter's Santa Maria home and arrested him.
Hunter was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail and is being held on $35,000 bail.
The County Sheriff's Office cautions residents to not endanger themselves in gathering information or confronting suspects. But, thanks to the detailed information provided by the alleged victim in the case, deputies acknowledge they would not have been able to identify the person responsible and make an arrest.
Residents of the Santa Barbara County can also visit the Megan's Law website (www.meganslaw.ca.gov) to familiarize themselves with sex registrants in their community.