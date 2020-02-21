Santa Maria school bus collides with minivan; one driver injured

A teenage driver sustained minor injuries Friday morning when her minivan collided with a school bus on its way to pick up students at the intersection of Brown and Betteravia roads, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection approximately four miles west of Santa Maria, CHP Officer Ben Smith said.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus was not transporting students at the time of the collision, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein, who added the driver was en route to pick up Righetti High School students in Guadalupe.

The 17-year-old female driver of the minivan was traveling west on Brown Road when she came to a stop at Betteravia Road before pulling out and broadsiding the bus that was heading north, according to Smith.

The driver of the minivan likely didn't see the bus as she pulled out of the intersection, Smith said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The CHP officer added the bus was not speeding.

School officials say no threats made against Tommie Kunst Junior High; student remarks exacerbated by social media Officials at Tommie Kunst Junior High on Friday blamed social media for exacerbating a remark between students that prompted a Santa Maria Police investigation into alleged threats of violence made against the middle school.