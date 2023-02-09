Two Santa Maria residents suspected of a variety of crimes, ranging from possession of firearms and controlled substances to identity theft, Tuesday night in San Luis Obispo after a resident there reported a vehicle burglary.
San Luis Obispo Police Department officers responded to the reported burglary in the 1500 block of El Tigre, where witnesses told them the suspects had fled in a dark-colored older model Toyota Corolla.
An officer responding to the scene spotted a vehicle matching that description leaving the area and followed it, eventually conducting a traffic stop and discovering the license plate did not match the car’s vehicle identification number, police said.
The officer later discovered the plate had been stolen from a vehicle in the same area as the reported vehicle burglary, according to police.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a loaded handgun, a stun gun, controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, shaved vehicle ignition keys, a stolen Social Security card, a catalytic converter and various burglary tools.
Police determined the Social Security card and catalytic converter had been stolen from the El Tigre area and, along with the license plate, were returned to their owners, police said.
Dustin Kinsey, 44, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a felon in possession of ammunition, identity theft with a prior conviction and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrea Reyes, 39, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a stun gun, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, stolen property and burglary tools, driving on a suspended license and identity theft with a prior conviction.
Both were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, with Kinsey’s bail set at $50,000 and Reyes’ bail at $20,000.