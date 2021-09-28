Santa Maria Police officers are investigating reports of a shooting Tuesday near the intersection of Hermosa and McClelland streets, where a residence was struck several times with bullets.
The shooting was reported at about 2 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Daniel Rios, who added that nearby officers also heard the gunfire.
No suspect information was given and no injuries were reported.
Later in the morning, at about 8:30 a.m., officers received a report that a residence near the intersection was struck with multiple bullets, according to Rios.
Crime scene technicians were seen near the intersection later in the day looking for evidence.
Several bullet casings were located on the ground, according to Rios.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Wednesday, Sept. 15Updated
INCIDENT — At 9:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 100 block of West Agnes Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2500 block of Bull Canyon Road.
Tuesday, Sept. 14Updated
ARREST — At 5:28 p.m., Leonard Contreras, 40, was arrested in the 500 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Monday, Sept. 13Updated
INCIDENT — At 5:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of West Main and North Depot streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1500 block of South Cabrini Lane.
INCIDENT — At 12:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of South Miller and East Church streets.
INCIDENT — At 2:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Broadway and East Betteravia Road.
ARREST — At 12:26 a.m., Edgar Garcia, 33, was arrested near the intersection of Foxen Canyon and Zaca Station roads and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, domestic violence and violating a domestic violence order.
ARREST — At 7 p.m., Manuel Gauna, was arrested near the intersection of Lancaster and Drake drives and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery.
Sunday, Sept. 12
INCIDENT — At 11:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 2:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 800 block of West Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Morrison and South Russell avenues.
ARREST — At 2:01 p.m., Christopher Martin, 62, was arrested near the intersection of East Clark Avenue and Highway 101 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and evading police.
Santa Maria Police received two report of fireworks.
Saturday, Sept. 11Updated
INCIDENT — At 1:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1200 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:25 a.m., Alan Anderson, 46, was arrested in the 500 block of East Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Friday, Sept. 10Updated
INCIDENT — At 2:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of Farnel Road.
INCIDENT — At 3:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Suey and East Donovan roads.
INCIDENT — At 7:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and West Rose Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2300 block of North Juleston Drive.
ARREST — At 12:50 p.m., Julio Martinez, 39, was arrested in the 300 block of West Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty; and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
ARREST — At 12:50 a.m., Ignacio Mata, 41, was arrested at Santa Maria High School and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child molestation, sexual penetration using force and continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Thursday, Sept. 9Updated
INCIDENT — At 6:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Betteravia and South Bradley roads.
INCIDENT — At 7:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of A Street and West Battles Road.
ARREST — At 12:13 a.m., Fabian Limon, 51, was arrested in the 500 block of Woodmill Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of illegally possessing a firearm, domestic violence and disobeying a court order.
ARREST — At 9:51 p.m., Victor Hernandez, 24, was arrested in the 900 block of South Russell Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and witness intimidation.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
INCIDENT — At 9:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of Town Center West.
INCIDENT — At 1:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North Curryer and West Mill streets.
INCIDENT — At 6:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 300 block of West Monroe Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
INCIDENT — At 2:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of West Liberty Street and South Western Avenue.
Monday, Sept. 6Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of West Dal Porto Lane.
INCIDENT — At 2:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Grant Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1000 block of Manzanita Lane.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Sunday, Sept. 5Updated
INCIDENT — At 3:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1600 block of North Bay Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of East Alvin Avenue and North College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT —At 4:24 p.m.,. Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1000 block of West Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of East Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2300 block of South Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 7:36 p.m., Daniel Morales, 23, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Henry Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and witness intimidation.
Saturday, Sept. 4Updated
INCIDENT — At 10:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 700 block of North Railroad Avenue.
Friday, Sept. 3Updated
INCIDENT — At 9:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 700 block of East Betteravia Road.
ARREST — At 10:09 p.m., Eduardo Gonzalez, 30, was arrested in the 400 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Thursday, Sept. 2:Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of South McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1000 block of West Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 800 block of East Main Street.
ARREST — At 3:47 a.m., Mason Talaugon, 28, was arrested in the 200 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with firearm, illegally possessing a firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed.