Santa Maria Police to increase staffing for bike, pedestrian enforcement operation Thursday

Santa Maria Police will increase staffing to conduct a bike and pedestrian safety enforcement operation Thursday in an effort to reduce collision deaths and injuries in certain parts of the city.

The operation is one of 56 traffic operations funded by a $260,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and one of several specifically focusing on bike and pedestrian safety that will be conducted over the next 12 months.

During the operation, police officers will observe pedestrians, drivers and bike riders, looking for violations within locations that have been pinpointed, according to Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen.