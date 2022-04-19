Officials initiated an investigation Tuesday after multiple properties were struck by bullets in a shooting reported in a residential area near Chapel and Curryer streets on Monday, according to the Santa Maria Police.
Officers responded to a report of shots heard near the intersection shortly before midnight and, upon arrival, immediately began searching the area, according to Santa Maria Police.
During the investigation, officers said they located "dozens of bullet casings" and impacts to homes and property "were all over the area," although the number of structures was not provided.
No injuries were reported. The shooting is the second to occur within the past five days, according to Santa Maria Police. Specific information on the first shooting was not immediately provided.
Two months after a Santa Maria teenager was shot and killed at the Town Center parking lot, city officials say increased patrols have led to zero major incidents at the mall since February.
Officials said the investigation is just getting started and that they already have promising leads.
Santa Maria Police officials encouraged the community to call 911 if they hear gunshots. Even if the suspects flee, detectives still will respond to the scene and look for evidence.
Detectives work with officials from the Bureau Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to help solve shooting investigations, according to the SMPD.
Anyone with information on the shootings is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.