Santa Maria Police seize cache of illegal fireworks following spike in complaints

The seizure and subsequent citation Monday follows 93 calls about illegal fireworks between May 28 and June 3, although calls during that time period did not result in any citations, according to Lara.

Police respond to fireworks complaints when they can, according to Sgt. Nate Totorica, although calls involving danger to human life receive the highest priority.

"The sooner we get the call, the better," added Sgt. Jesus Valle. "Time is of the essence with those [calls]."

Out of the 93 complaint calls, 60 of them came in between 12:04 a.m. on May 29 and 10 p.m. on May 31, logs show, with 29 calls reported between the hours of 1:53 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. on May 30.

Dozens of fireworks were set off during the six-hour period of civil unrest in downtown Santa Maria on May 31 that followed a peaceful protest earlier in the day, although dispatch only received two calls from the protest area.

One caller reported a fireworks explosion at the intersection of South Broadway and East Cook Street at 7:40 p.m., with another incident reported in the 300 block of Town Center East at 9:32 p.m., logs show.