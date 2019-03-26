Santa Maria Police officers are looking for suspects in a stabbing that occurred about 6 p.m. in the 300 block of East Enos Drive, just east of Broadway.
A Police Department spokesman said the initial call indicated a couple of family members were fighting, and when officers arrived one of those involved dropped a knife.
According to emergency radio broadcasts, the victim suffered a stab wound to an arm and abrasions from two people striking him with fists.
The investigation is still underway and no other information was available.
This report will be updated as more information is received.