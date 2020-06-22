Santa Maria police seeking hit-and-run suspect

Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect in a hit-and-run incident that took place about 4:40 a.m. Sunday and was captured on video surveillance.
Police said a dark-colored 2010 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup with California license plate number 33380B1 backed into a block wall at 1225 W. Stowell Road.
The collision caused catastrophic structural damage to the wall and damaged the adjacent building, a police lieutenant said.
Police described the driver as a Hispanic man, approximately 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds, with short black hair and a dark mustache and goatee.
He was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white shoes.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the driver's name or whereabouts to call the Santa Maria Traffic Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 1355.
