Santa Maria police seeking hit-and-run suspect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect in a hit-and-run incident that took place about 4:40 a.m. Sunday and was captured on video surveillance.

Police said a dark-colored 2010 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup with California license plate number 33380B1 backed into a block wall at 1225 W. Stowell Road.

The collision caused catastrophic structural damage to the wall and damaged the adjacent building, a police lieutenant said.

Police described the driver as a Hispanic man, approximately 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds, with short black hair and a dark mustache and goatee.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the driver's name or whereabouts to call the Santa Maria Traffic Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 1355.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0