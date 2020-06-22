Santa Maria police seeking hit-and-run suspect
Santa Maria police seeking hit-and-run suspect

Hit-and-run suspect

Santa Maria Police Department released this photo showing a man and the truck he was driving in a suspected hit-and-run collision early Sunday morning. Investigators are seeking public help to locate the suspect.

 Contributed Photo, Santa Maria Police Department

Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect in a hit-and-run incident that took place about 4:40 a.m. Sunday and was captured on video surveillance.

Police said a dark-colored 2010 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup with California license plate number 33380B1 backed into a block wall at 1225 W. Stowell Road.

The collision caused catastrophic structural damage to the wall and damaged the adjacent building, a police lieutenant said.

Police described the driver as a Hispanic man, approximately 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds, with short black hair and a dark mustache and goatee.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the driver's name or whereabouts to call the Santa Maria Traffic Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 1355.

