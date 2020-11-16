Santa Maria police seek suspect in attempted homicide of officer, carjacking

Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect in an attempted homicide of a police officer and carjacking that took place Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of East Grant Street.

Officers were called to a residence there for a domestic disturbance and saw a man known to be wanted on charges unrelated to the disturbance, said Lt. Jesse Silva.

An officer attempted to detain the man, leading to a physical altercation, during which the suspect pulled a handgun and shot at the officer.

The officer was uninjured and did not fire his own gun, but the suspect fled on foot and later stole a vehicle at gunpoint, Silva said.

Silva said the suspect, Dustin Morales, 27, whom he described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes, is wanted on suspicion of attempted homicide and carjacking.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be contacted by the public, Silva said.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to call 911, contact the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781 or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.

