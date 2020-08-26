You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria Police seek public's help locating missing juvenile, infant daughter
alert

Santa Maria Police seek public's help locating missing juvenile, infant daughter

  • Updated
Elena Ponce

Santa Maria Police are seeking the public's help in locating 17-year-old Elena Garcia and her 6-month-old daughter, Paola Ponce Garcia, left; and 30-year-old Jaime Ponce, right, who is alleged to be the father of the child. The Garcias were last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Wallis Avenue in Santa Maria, according to Sgt. Jesus Valle. 

 Santa Maria Police Department, Contributed Photo

Santa Maria Police are asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk juvenile and her infant child who went missing Sunday evening. 

Elena Garcia was last seen with her daughter, 6-month-old Paola Ponce Garcia, at about 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Wallis Avenue, according to Sgt. Jesus Valle.

Garcia is described as Hispanic, 4 feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Both are believed to be with Jaime Ponce, 30, who is the alleged father of the child, according to Valle. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elena Garcia, Paola Garcia or Ponce is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News