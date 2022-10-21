Detectives from the Santa Maria Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that took place late Thursday night near West Boone Street and South Western Avenue.
Officers were sent to that location about 11 p.m. following multiple reports of gunshots heard in the area and arrived to find a gray Honda Civic had struck a building on the northeast corner of the intersection, said Det. Sgt. Todd Logan.
A 33-year-old man was found dead in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds, Logan said.