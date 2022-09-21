Santa Maria Police Department detectives are “aggressively pursuing leads” but asking for the public’s help in the investigation into a fatal stabbing that took place early Wednesday morning, a Detectives Bureau spokesman said.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Betteravia Road just after midnight by a report of a man bleeding and in distress, Det. Sgt. Todd Logan said.
Officers found a 51-year-old man who had suffered major injuries in an assault, and he was transported by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, Logan said.