You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Santa Maria Police seek identity of suspect involved in alleged business robbery on South Broadway Street

Santa Maria Police seek identity of suspect involved in alleged business robbery on South Broadway Street

{{featured_button_text}}
Suspect in robbery in 1400 block of South Broadway

Surveillance camera footage shows the suspect in an alleged Feb. 12 robbery attempt at a business in the 1400 block of South Broadway in Santa Maria.

 Contributed Photo, Santa Maria Police Department

Santa Maria Police are asking the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to an alleged Feb. 12 robbery that occurred at a business on South Broadway.

Officers were called to a report of a robbery at a business in the 1400 block of South Broadway shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon. 

Employees of the business attempted to prevent a female suspect from stealing a large amount of merchandise, and an altercation ensued, Magallon said, adding that one employee suffered a minor injury during the altercation, although no weapons were used. 

The suspect fled the business on foot prior to the officers' arrival, he said, 

The suspect has not been identified and is described as a light skinned female, in her mid- to late 20s with blond hair and a tattoo on her lower back. 

Santa Maria Police detectives are investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to contact Detective Seth Hall at 805-928-3781, ext. 1308, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News