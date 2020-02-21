Santa Maria Police seek identity of suspect involved in alleged business robbery on South Broadway Street

Santa Maria Police are asking the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to an alleged Feb. 12 robbery that occurred at a business on South Broadway.

Officers were called to a report of a robbery at a business in the 1400 block of South Broadway shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.

Employees of the business attempted to prevent a female suspect from stealing a large amount of merchandise, and an altercation ensued, Magallon said, adding that one employee suffered a minor injury during the altercation, although no weapons were used.

The suspect fled the business on foot prior to the officers' arrival, he said,

The suspect has not been identified and is described as a light skinned female, in her mid- to late 20s with blond hair and a tattoo on her lower back.