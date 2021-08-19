081921 maria vital

Santa Maria Police are seeking the public's help in locating 28-year-old Maria Vital and her 4-year-old son, Antonio James Monroe, who were last seen at about 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 12. 

Maria Vital, 28, and her son, Antonio James Monroe, were last seen at about 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 and may be traveling in or associated with a black 2002 Ford Explorer with a license plate number of 4UUP858, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Todd Logan. 

Vital is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 1 inch tall, about 140 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue-colored sweatshirt and blue jeans. Her son is described as Hispanic, 3 feet tall, weighing 40 to 60 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green- and gray-colored long sleeve shirt and gray sweatpants. 

Anyone with information about Vital and her son, including their whereabouts and vehicle, is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277. 

