Santa Maria Police seek help identifying suspect who robbed liquor stores at gunpoint

Santa Maria Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbing three businesses on Wednesday and who is wanted in a string of liquor store armed robberies over a two-month period.

The three robberies reported Wednesday occurred within less than an hour of each other, beginning with Broadway Liquor at 8:43 p.m., followed by Seven Star Food Store, near the corner of South Blosser and West Stowell roads, at 9:11 p.m. The third robbery occurred at Battle's Food Mart in the 1600 block of South McClelland Street at 9:35 p.m., according to Santa Maria Police logs.

On multiple occasions, the suspect entered the liquor stores and pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding money, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Jesse Silva.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous, having a medium build and possibly in his mid to late 30s. Officials believe he is armed with a handgun.

Santa Maria Police detectives are continuing to investigate the incidents and ask the public to not approach or contact the suspect if seen. Instead, the public is asked to contact the police by calling 911 in case of an emergency.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Santa Maria Police Detective Seann Woessner at 805-928-3781, ext. 1929, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.