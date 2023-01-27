The Santa Maria Police Department has released a critical incident community briefing video that covers an officer-involved shooting that climaxed a reported carjacking, a pursuit that included two collisions and the suspect attempting to take a hostage.

The briefing can be viewed on Instagram at @SMPDHQ and is scheduled to be posted early next week on the city website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/police-services/police-news-briefs, a police spokesman said.

In-car cameras, photos, surveillance video and dispatcher communications are used in the video, and Cmdr. Dan Cohen warned that the video contains graphic content.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

