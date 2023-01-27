The Santa Maria Police Department has released a critical incident community briefing video that covers an officer-involved shooting that climaxed a reported carjacking, a pursuit that included two collisions and the suspect attempting to take a hostage.
In-car cameras, photos, surveillance video and dispatcher communications are used in the video, and Cmdr. Dan Cohen warned that the video contains graphic content.
It was released in the interest of transparency and because of community interest in the shooting, he said.
The incident began when an officer responded to a reported carjacking about 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East McElhaney Avenue, where a man stole a woman’s car at gunpoint and drove away, Cohen said at the time
In-car camera views show the officer responding and the point when another patrol officer spots the car nearby and attempts to make a traffic stop. The driver refuses to yield and leads the officer on a chase through the city.
Along the way, the stolen car hits two other cars and sustains damage the officer says he believes will disable it.
The chase ends when the vehicle crashes in the parking lot of a business at West Cook Street and Railroad Avenue.
In the video, the pursuing officer reports the crash, gets out of his patrol unit and pulls out his handgun as the suspect, holding a handgun to his own head, climbs out of the car.
The officer can then be seen holstering his handgun as he runs back to his patrol unit and returns with a rifle.
The officer orders the suspect to drop the gun, and he appears to lower it pointed toward the officer, who then fires and wounds the suspect.
Despite being shot, the suspect flees and enters an auto repair shop nearby, where he puts the gun to the neck of an employee, who then disarms the suspect and runs out of the building, according to video surveillance footage from inside the business.
The suspect attempts to hide, but when officers enter the building, he surrenders and lies on the floor, where officers begin life-saving efforts.
Police identify the suspect as 24-year-old Francisco Solano Gomez, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, and upon release was arrested at Santa Barbara County Jail.
A warrant had been issued for Gomez’s arrest prior to the incident.
The officer who fired the shot was identified as nine-year department veteran Mason Jackson.
Officers later recovered a realistic-looking pellet gun, shown in the video at the scene.
Gomez is being charged with carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.
The incident is being investigated by the County Sheriff’s Office, and once the investigation is complete, the results will be turned over to the County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges should be filed.
Santa Maria police are investigating to see if department policies and procedures were followed.