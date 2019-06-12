The Santa Maria Police Department has released the names of four sex offenders arrested in late May during a compliance enforcement operation, after initially declining to do so.
Raul Valdez, Keith Alonzo Coleman and Corbin Rosenberg were arrested and charged with violating the terms of their parole. Garry Garner was arrested and charged with a parole violation and possession of child pornography.
During the operation, which took place May 28, detectives contacted, interviewed and searched 11 sex offenders living within the city. State parole officers and an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted Santa Maria Police.
On May 29, Santa Maria Police announced the arrest of five people during the operation but did not include identities of those arrested.
The Santa Maria Times subsequently contacted Santa Maria Police asking for the identities and was told by a spokesman that the department was "not releasing any names at this time."
After consulting with an attorney at the California News Publishers Association, the Santa Maria Times filed a California Public Records Act request for information about the five arrested.
On Wednesday, the department released the names of the four men arrested by Santa Maria Police; the fifth individual was arrested by the state probation department and was not identified.
Valdez and Coleman have been released, while Garner and Rosenberg remain in custody, according to inmate records. No further information was available.