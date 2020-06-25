Santa Maria Police release name of officer involved in shooting near Boomers!

Santa Maria Police on Thursday identified the officer involved in a shooting on Sunday that left a man injured near Boomers! miniature golf and arcade as Ethan Brown, a two-and-a-half year veteran of the Santa Maria Police Department.
The man who was shot, who allegedly threatened Brown with a replica gun, has not been identified but is described as a Hispanic male. He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with a non life-threatening injury, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.
The man's name is being withheld pending further investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
A man who was shot by Santa Maria Police near the Boomers! miniature golf and arcade on Sunday "brandished" a replica pistol at an officer, according to Chief Phil Hansen.
Police responded to a 911 call of a man waving a gun at Boomers! customers in the 2200 block of North Preisker Lane shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to Silva.
Upon arrival, Brown located the man near the corner of North Preisker Lane and Broadway, according to Silva.
The man allegedly brandished a weapon and ignored Brown's commands to drop the weapon and lay on the ground before he was shot.
The incident occurred "fairly quickly" and Brown didn't have enough time to deploy less-than-lethal force, said Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen, but added the officer gave lifesaving measures to the man immediately following the shooting.
Brown has been put on paid administrative leave and required to see a psychologist, which is standard protocol following a police shooting, according to Silva, adding that paid administrative leave could last anywhere from three to five days, or until the officer is determined fit for duty.
