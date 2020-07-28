You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria police officers seek suspects, victims in armed robbery on Alvin Street

West Alvin Street armed robbery

Two suspects, including one pictured above, are wanted in connection to an armed robbery in the 400 block of West Alvin Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. on July 13, according to Santa Maria Police. 

 Santa Maria Police Department, Contributed Photo.

Santa Maria police officers are searching for two suspects and a victim in connection to an armed robbery on West Alvin Street earlier this month. 

The incident occurred when two suspects were seen on video robbing an individual at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 p.m. on July 13 in the 400 block of West Alvin Street, according to Lt. Jesse Silva. 

The victim and both of the suspects fled the scene prior to officers' arrival and have not been identified, although a surveillance photo of one of the alleged suspects was released Monday. 

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or the victim is asked to contact Santa Maria Police Detective Philip Dix at 805-928-3781, ext. 2424. 

