Santa Maria police officers seek suspects, victims in armed robbery on Alvin Street

Santa Maria police officers are searching for two suspects and a victim in connection to an armed robbery on West Alvin Street earlier this month.
The incident occurred when two suspects were seen on video robbing an individual at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 p.m. on July 13 in the 400 block of West Alvin Street, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.
The victim and both of the suspects fled the scene prior to officers' arrival and have not been identified, although a surveillance photo of one of the alleged suspects was released Monday.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or the victim is asked to contact Santa Maria Police Detective Philip Dix at 805-928-3781, ext. 2424.
Thursday, July 16
INCIDENT — At 8:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the area of De Gamma Drive and North Magellan Drive.
* Santa Maria Police received eight reports of fireworks
Friday, July 17
INCIDENT — At 2:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East McCoy Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of West Poplar Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 10:45 p.m., Walter Alexander Morales, 26, was arrested in the 1500 block of South Thornburg Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder, with special circumstances; and warrants.
* Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Saturday, July 18
INCIDENT — At 3:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of South Blosser Road and West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3400 block of Santa Maria Way.
ARREST — At 9:17 a.m., Vicente Hernandez, 36, was arrested in the 1000 block of Skylark Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm, with great bodily injury; and obstruction.
* Santa Maria Police received four calls for fireworks.
Sunday, July 19
INCIDENT — At 1:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the area of East Main Street and North Concepcion Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.
ARREST — At 8:45 p.m., Cutberto Guerrero, 55, was arrested in the area East Orchard Street and North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a warrant for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 7:34 p.m., Mikke Moreno, 28, was arrested in the 1900 block of Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
* Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Monday, July 20
INCIDENT — At 4:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of East Creston Street.
ARREST — At 11:59 a.m., Donald J. Barrios, 32, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics or convicted of a felony, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and unlawful possession of ammunition.
ARREST — At 8:53 p.m., George Ivan Mendoza, 47, was arrested in the 500 block of East Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
* Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, July 21
INCIDENT — At 7:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of Lorencita Drive and West Waller Lane.
ARREST — At 11:46 p.m., William P. Anderson, 31, was arrested in the area of Skyway and Autopark drives and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and brandishing a weapon, non-firearm.
Wednesday, July 22
INCIDENT — At 12:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the area of North Railroad and West Calvin avenues.
INCIDENT — At 8:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1900 block of South Vista Del Oro.
INCIDENT — At 7:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 2300 block of North Larryton Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:24 a.m., Jasmine Garcia, 27, was arrested in the 800 block of West Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of carjacking and a probation violation.
r.
Santa Barbara County Most Wanted
Stephanie Herrera
Paul Garcia
Alejandro Mora
Jesus Rojas Vega
Juan Arellano
Rene Lopez
Hector Lara
Jesseca Butkovic
Luis Alvarado
Anthony Navarro
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.