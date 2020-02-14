Santa Maria Police officers see surge in traffic collisions, DUI arrests in 2020

Two Santa Maria Police motorcycle officers soon will be added to the force to combat an uptick in collisions and nearly 150% increase in DUI arrests since last year, according to a department spokesman.
Santa Maria Police Lt. Russ Mengel said that police already have responded to 356 traffic collisions from the beginning of this year to Feb. 14, which he said is a 20% to 30% increase from the same time last year.
Additionally, DUI arrests have spiked, going from just under 60 last year to 144 during the same time period, Mengel said.
After relaying information Thursday about the 344 collisions that have occurred so far this year, Mengel said the number jumped to 356 after 12 more collisions were reported in a 24-hour period.
The collisions in 2020 include 189 noninjury, 140 hit-and-runs, 40 with injuries and one fatality, which occurred on Feb. 7 near the intersection of Stowell and Blosser roads, Mengel said.
Specifically, the hit-and-run collisions include four with injuries and 122 with property damage only, while the 229 non hit-and-run collisions include 36 with injuries and the remainder include those with damage to property.
An additional non-injury traffic collision was reported on Friday morning, he added, bringing the total to 356.
On Thursday alone, officers wrote 47 citations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with most of those related to traffic violations and unlicensed drivers, according to Mengel, who added most collisions occur between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
In 2019, Santa Maria Police investigated more than 2,000 traffic collisions in the city, Mengel said. If the collision rate in 2020 occurs at its current rate, they could reach as high as 2,900 by year's end.
"We have more drivers out on the roads," said Mengel, adding that police have also cited a "huge number" of unlicensed drivers so far this year. "The city's growing. That could account for some of this."
The department now is in the process of training eight new officers, two of which will become motorcycle traffic officers.
Funding for the additional officers comes from Measure U2018, a one-cent sales tax increase city voters approved in November 2018.
The measure is an extension of the one passed in 2012 and will raise an estimated $18 million per year for the General Fund, with about 90% of the new proceeds going toward public safety, according to city staff.
Mengel advised motorists to follow tips to avoid a collision: Plan ahead, leave early, slow down and get to the destination safely.