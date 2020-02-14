Santa Maria Police officers see surge in traffic collisions, DUI arrests in 2020

Specifically, the hit-and-run collisions include four with injuries and 122 with property damage only, while the 229 non hit-and-run collisions include 36 with injuries and the remainder include those with damage to property.

An additional non-injury traffic collision was reported on Friday morning, he added, bringing the total to 356.

On Thursday alone, officers wrote 47 citations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with most of those related to traffic violations and unlicensed drivers, according to Mengel, who added most collisions occur between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

In 2019, Santa Maria Police investigated more than 2,000 traffic collisions in the city, Mengel said. If the collision rate in 2020 occurs at its current rate, they could reach as high as 2,900 by year's end.

"We have more drivers out on the roads," said Mengel, adding that police have also cited a "huge number" of unlicensed drivers so far this year. "The city's growing. That could account for some of this."

The department now is in the process of training eight new officers, two of which will become motorcycle traffic officers.

Funding for the additional officers comes from Measure U2018, a one-cent sales tax increase city voters approved in November 2018.