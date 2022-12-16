A carjacking late Thursday afternoon led to a pursuit and a Santa Maria Police Department officer shooting at the suspect, who was subsequently disarmed by a citizen, ended up in the hospital and is now facing nearly half a dozen charges, a department spokesman said.
Officers responded to a reported carjacking about 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East McElhaney Avenue, near Alvin Elementary School, where a man stole the victim’s car at gunpoint and drove away, Cmdr. Dan Cohen said.
A patrol officer spotted the car nearby and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and led police on a chase through the city that ended when the vehicle crashed in the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of West Cook Street, Cohen said.
“The suspect exited the stolen vehicle armed with a handgun, leading to an officer-involved shooting,” Cohen said. “The suspect then fled, running to a nearby business, where he threatened the business owner with the handgun.
“A struggle occurred, during which the business owner disarmed the suspect,” Cohen said. “[The suspect] was then taken into custody without further incident.”
The suspect was identified as Francisco Gomez, 24, of Santa Maria
It was unclear if a bullet fired by the officer stuck Gomez, if he was hurt while struggling with the business owner or if he somehow injured himself, but he was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was reported in stable condition Thursday night.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Cohen said further investigation revealed the handgun allegedly used by Gomez was a BB gun that closely resembled a real firearm.
Gomez is now potentially facing multiple felony charges, including suspicion of carjacking, evading arrest, false imprisonment, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon, Cohen said.
He added that all incidents involving the use of deadly force by Police Department officers are thoroughly investigated, and the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a criminal investigation into the officers’ actions, and that report will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office to see if the use of deadly force was lawful.
Santa Maria Police Department also will conduct an internal investigation regarding policy, equipment, tactics and training.
Because the investigation is ongoing, no further information is being released at this time, Cohen said.