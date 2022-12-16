SMPD generic.jpg

Santa Maria Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking late Thursday afternoon that led to a vehicle pursuit through the city, an officer-involved shooting, a struggle with a business owner and the suspect hospitalized. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting aspect of the incident.

A carjacking late Thursday afternoon led to a pursuit and a Santa Maria Police Department officer shooting at the suspect, who was subsequently disarmed by a citizen, ended up in the hospital and is now facing nearly half a dozen charges, a department spokesman said.

Officers responded to a reported carjacking about 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East McElhaney Avenue, near Alvin Elementary School, where a man stole the victim’s car at gunpoint and drove away, Cmdr. Dan Cohen said.

A patrol officer spotted the car nearby and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and led police on a chase through the city that ended when the vehicle crashed in the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of West Cook Street, Cohen said.

