More than 70 vehicle stops were conducted between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday along the Betteravia Road corridor by several Santa Maria Police Department officers as part of a traffic safety operation, a department spokesman said.
“Several citations” were issued and multiple warnings were delivered to drivers during the operation between South Broadway and Highway 101, said Sgt. M. McGehee.
The goal of the operation was not only enforcement of traffic laws but also to educate the public on the need for safe driving, McGehee said, adding the Police Department will continue to conduct such operations on a sporadic basis.