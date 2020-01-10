Santa Maria police make second arrest in New Year’s Day stabbing

A second man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place New Year’s Day, a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman said.

Alberto Morelos Pablo, 18, of Santa Maria was taken into custody Friday and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and auto theft with a criminal street gang enhancement, said Sgt. Andy Magallon.

Pablo’s bail was set at $100,000, Magallon said.

About 2:13 a.m. Jan. 1, police responded to a report of several subjects fighting in the area of West Boone and South Thornburg streets and found two injured people.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One suffered stab wounds and was subsequently flown by CalSTAR to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

The other victim suffered a head wound and was transported by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Both victims have since been released, Magallon said.

The ongoing investigation by Santa Maria detectives led to the arrest of the first suspect, Eduardo Garcia Barrueta, 18, of Santa Maria, who was taken into custody Jan. 3 booked into County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder with a criminal street gang enhancement.

Magallon said detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kulp at 805-928-3781, ext. 1643, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.