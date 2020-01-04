Santa Maria police make an arrest in New Year’s Day stabbing

Santa Maria Police Department investigators have made an arrest in a stabbing that took place New Year’s Day, Sgt Andy Magallon said.

Eduardo Garcia Barrueta, 18, of Santa Maria was arrested Friday and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder with a criminal street gang enhancement, Magallon said.

The arrest stems from several people reportedly fighting near Boone and Thornburg streets about 2:13 a.m. Jan. 1 that resulted in one person being stabbed and another suffering a head injury.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The stabbing victim was transported by CalSTAR to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, while the victim with a head injury was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Both victims have since been released from the hospitals, Magallon said.

Detectives subsequently identified Barrueta as a suspect.

Magallon said the investigation is continuing and asked that anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Kulp at 805-928-3781, ext. 1643, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.