Santa Maria Police launch Operation Porch Pirate to deter package delivery thefts

Santa Maria Police officers have launched an operation aimed at reducing or stopping thefts of delivered packages this holiday season.

Dubbed Operation Porch Pirate, the effort involves officers patrolling neighborhoods in unmarked vehicles looking for or deterring package thieves, according to Sgt. Eligio Lara, who did not provide a time frame on how long the operation will run.

Instead of playing Santa Claus and delivering packages, it will be Santa Maria Police ensuring the packages stay at their intended destinations.

Thieves often will follow delivery trucks, but Santa Maria Police officers also are following the trucks, watching and waiting for any would-be porch pirates to make their moves, according to Lara.

"We follow delivery trucks, including UPS, [U.S. Postal Service] and FedEx, and sometimes we just drive around," Lara said. "A lot of it has to do with luck with us being there at the right place at the right time."

The operation is the work of Santa Maria Police's Community Services Unit, which is commanded by Lara, who will be working with at least three beat coordinators throughout the operation.

Beat coordinators provide the unit with information on areas of the city with high frequencies of package thefts, and officers will conduct their patrols there, according to Lara.