Santa Maria Police launch holiday operation to crack down on DUI drivers

The Santa Maria Police Department has dedicated officers to searching for impaired drivers this holiday season as part of a national campaign against driving under the influence.

From now until New Year's Day, police officers will be on patrol looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, according to Sgt. Michael McGehee, traffic unit supervisor.

The enforcement operation is part of Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over, a campaign intended to keep roads safe and show zero tolerance for drunken/drugged driving. Police ask the public to either stay home to avoid driving drunk or use a dedicated, sober driver.

"This year has been challenging and difficult on all of us," said McGehee. "The last thing we need is another tragedy. Make the right choice by not driving impaired so everyone can have a safe holiday."

Impaired driving does not only involve alcohol but prescription drugs, over-the-counter medication and marijuana, especially in combination with other drugs.

In addition, police officials ask the public to do their research and understand how certain drugs, and how much, may affect driving ability, according to McGehee.

Funding for the campaign is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Safety Administration.

For the fiscal year 2021, which runs from October 2020 to September 2021, Santa Maria Police received $307,000 to fund traffic programs, according to the Office of Traffic Safety.